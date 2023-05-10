

Such risks may constrict funding access due to reduced market confidence, potentially affecting an issuer’s credit profile--even if no wrongdoing is identified. The Enforcement Directorate’s searches at Manappuram Finance Ltd (Manappuram) could hurt the gold loan company’s reputation and endanger its business prospects, according to rating agency Fitch.



Such searches are relatively rare but can flag potential governance risks. The activities the company has identified thus far as being involved are publicly known. Fitch has already factored them in the company's rating and assessment of corporate governance. Manappuram (BB-/Stable) has disclosed that the Enforcement Directorate searched its premises in Kerala’s Thrissur last week in connection with legacy non-compliant activities at its branches up until 2012, said Fitch in a statement.



India sets minimum governance standards for listed corporates, and the requirements for non-bank financing companies have stiffened in recent years. Nonetheless, the prevalence of founder- and family-driven corporations can concentrate decision-making, and alignment of interests among key company decision-makers may be skewed in favour of equity-holders, it said. The issue highlights the corporate governance challenges that can arise in emerging markets like India. Governance standards are still developing and often lag those in higher-rated jurisdictions. Companies that expanded rapidly amid strong economic growth may also lack established governance structures to match their increased scale, the rating agency said.

Such issues are common in many emerging markets, and Fitch said it considers multiple factors in assessing corporate governance risks.