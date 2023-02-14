JUST IN
Adani crisis unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates
PTC India December-quarter consolidated net profit up 66% to Rs 104 crore

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 62.91 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday

PTC India | Power Sector | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PTC India

Power trading solution provider PTC India has posted 66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 104.48 crore for December quarter 2022-23.

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 62.91 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Total income declined to Rs 3,146.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,338.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 11:05 IST

