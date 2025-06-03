Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piccadily Agro targets 1 mn cases of Whistler whisky in next three years

Piccadily Agro targets 1 mn cases of Whistler whisky in next three years

With its elevated blend and bold new identity, Whistler is poised to disrupt the mid-premium segment: Praveen Malviya, CEO - IMFL, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Piccadily Agro Industries, makers of the Indri brand of single malt, targets 1 million cases with the relaunch of Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky within the next three years.
 
Praveen Malviya, CEO – IMFL, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said, “With its elevated blend and bold new identity, Whistler is poised to disrupt the mid-premium segment. Our goal is ambitious — 1 million cases in the next three years — and we’re confident Whistler will become a powerhouse brand that redefines what Indian blended malts can achieve.”
 
The new variant will be available in 750 millilitres with 42.8 per cent
