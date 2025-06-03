Piccadily Agro targets 1 mn cases of Whistler whisky in next three years

Piccadily Agro Industries, makers of the Indri brand of single malt, targets 1 million cases with the relaunch of Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky within the next three years.

Praveen Malviya, CEO – IMFL, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said, “With its elevated blend and bold new identity, Whistler is poised to disrupt the mid-premium segment. Our goal is ambitious — 1 million cases in the next three years — and we’re confident Whistler will become a powerhouse brand that redefines what Indian blended malts can achieve.”

The new variant will be available in 750 millilitres with 42.8 per cent