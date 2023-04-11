Pilots' strike hits Alliance Air flight ops; airline issues notices

Around 70 flights of Alliance Air were affected on Tuesday as a section of pilots continued with their strike for the second consecutive day and the airline has issued show cause notices to the pilots, according to two sources.

Around 70-80 pilots refrained from coming for duty to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-COVID level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues, they added.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatised Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

One of the sources said at least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

The source said the contracts of the pilots are in the process of being re-negotiated but a section of the pilots have gone on strike without serving any notice to the airline.

The striking pilots have been served with show cause notices and have been asked to report for duty within 24 hours, the source added.

The source also said that normalisation of flight operations is expected to take some more time.

There was no official statement from Alliance Air on Tuesday.