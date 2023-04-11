close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian companies to see higher interest burden in FY24 against FY22: Report

India Ratings & Research also expects the cost of debt to increase across different categories irrespective of the size of the firms

BS Web Team New Delhi
Office, Companies

Photo: Unsplash.com

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said Tuesday, benefits to companies owing to lower interest rates and a reduction in debt are likely to be reversed in the current fiscal year.
According to the report, the move will take place because of a sharp rise in interest rates and higher working capital financing needs. Ind-Ra expects that the interest burden on Indian companies can cross pre-Covid levels in terms of value, seeing an increase of 30 per cent in FY24 compared to FY22.

The rating agency also expects the cost of debt to increase across different categories irrespective of the size of the firms. The move is in sync with the interest rate regime. 
A rise in interest rates and higher working capital financing is likely to increase outflows of interest to Rs 3.38 trillion in FY24 from Rs 2.52 trillion in FY22, the rating agency mentioned. However, it does not expect this to lead to a broad-based credit decline.

Ind-Ra also analysed interest costs on basis of 3,365 non-financial, debt-heavy companies with a total debt of nearly Rs 36 trillion in the first half of FY23. These companies have been segregated into six different segments on the basis of long-term and short-term debt amounts. 
The rating agency commented on the interest cost and said, “Interest costs for all sectors will increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 16 per cent between FY22 and FY24. “For the top debt-heavy sectors, interest costs will rise to Rs 2.84 trillion in FY24 from Rs 2.09 trillion in FY22."

Also Read

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

Private banks slower than public sector banks in raising interest rates

Budget's fiscal consolidation roadmap to stabilise debt burden: Moody's

RBI says regulated bodies can't get fresh ratings from Brickwork Ratings

Deposit rates may rise 105 bps due to 190 bps repo rate hike: SBI report

Row over Bengaluru entry: It's always been Amul & Nandini, says Jayen Mehta

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable launches over 15 products for summer 2023

Astec LifeSciences launches its R&D centre in Maharashtra's Rabale

PE investments in India decline over 75% in Q1 of CY23, lowest since 2018

Goldman Sachs names new global head of private banking, lending, deposits


On deducing interest rates for the current financial year, the rating agency factored a 25 per cent jump in financing cost in FY24 as compared to FY22. 
Interest rate transmission for large companies gained attention in the latter half of FY23 when the Reserve Bank of India was hiking the repo rate due to the sharp decline in the banking system's liquidity. The transmission of monetary policy in the banking system could intensify in FY24 and will be driven by a sharp rise in the banks' marginal cost of funding-based lending rates, the rating agency said. 

It further added, "The drawdown from the reverse repo rates in FY23 to the tune of Rs 5 trillion till FY23 has enabled banks to address a surge in the gap between incremental credit and deposit, and this will not be available in FY24. Therefore, even if the policy rate remains stable for FY24, rates in the banking system will continue to face upward pressure."

Topics : Indian companies | Interest Rates | India Ratings and Research | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable launches over 15 products for summer 2023

Mother Dairy
1 min read

Astec LifeSciences launches its R&D centre in Maharashtra's Rabale

Astec LifeSciences
2 min read

PE investments in India decline over 75% in Q1 of CY23, lowest since 2018

private equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC
2 min read

Goldman Sachs names new global head of private banking, lending, deposits

Goldman Sachs
1 min read

Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

milk
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon