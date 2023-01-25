JUST IN
Adani Group says allegations made in Hindenburg report 'stale and baseless'
Continue FAME subsidy till EV penetration touches 10%: Greaves Electric CEO
Easy Trip Planners Ltd to acquire 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations
Mukesh Ambani to buy stake in US entrepreneur Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital
Apple updating ad, search features to separate OS from Google: Report
Adani stocks drop after Hindenburg accuses firm of manipulation and fraud
Hindenburg says it holds short positions in Adani Group, flags risks
Murdochs drop proposal to recombine Fox and News Corp, say 'not optimal'
Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT
JPMorgan gets RBI nod for new India chief executive officer Prabdev Singh
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani Group says allegations made in Hindenburg report 'stale and baseless'
icon-arrow-left
Cipla Q3 net profit rises 7% to Rs 808 cr on accout of robust sales
Business Standard

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

From expanding its reach to bringing in cultural changes, the flight has had its challenges

Topics
Air India

Aneesh Phadnis & Deepak Patel  |  Mumbai | Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

When the Tatas re-boarded Air India on January 27 last year, the price of aviation turbine fuel was at over Rs 80,000 per kilolitre. Rupee was trading at around Rs 74 to a US dollar. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 was in prevalence – barely a week earlier, India had reported over 340,000 cases on a single day. Seven-day home quarantine of international travellers was the norm.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.