PNB introduces CBDC-UPI interoperability for seamless transactions

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday announced the launch of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability feature in its digital rupee mobile application.

This move is in line with the RBI's CBDC pilot project and unleashes a new potential in India's payment ecosystem, PNB said in a statement.

PNB customers can now use the PNB digital rupee app to scan the UPI QR code for payment to their merchants or complete a transaction at a merchant outlet, it said.

Even if the merchants do not have a CBDC Wallet, PNB digital rupee app users can utilise their CBDC wallets to conduct transactions on the UPI QR of these merchants, it added.

The app with this new functionality is currently available for Android users on the Play store and will also be made live for iOS users, it said.

Also Read ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes WinZo saw 40 bn micro-transactions on its platform in FY23, mostly via UPI ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 Yono app fetches Rs 100 crore in fee income every quarter: SBI Chairman Cipla, Torrent may need to divest 15 brands in buyout deal: Bernstein Birla Corp plans expansion, eyes 25 million tonnes capacity by FY26 User safety important, using AI tools to combat misinformation: Meta India Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,275 crore project in Madhya Pradesh