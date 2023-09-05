Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

PNB introduces CBDC-UPI interoperability for seamless transactions

Even if the merchants do not have a CBDC Wallet, PNB digital rupee app users can utilise their CBDC wallets to conduct transactions on the UPI QR of these merchants, PNB said

Punjab National bank

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday announced the launch of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability feature in its digital rupee mobile application.
This move is in line with the RBI's CBDC pilot project and unleashes a new potential in India's payment ecosystem, PNB said in a statement.
PNB customers can now use the PNB digital rupee app to scan the UPI QR code for payment to their merchants or complete a transaction at a merchant outlet, it said.
Even if the merchants do not have a CBDC Wallet, PNB digital rupee app users can utilise their CBDC wallets to conduct transactions on the UPI QR of these merchants, it added.
The app with this new functionality is currently available for Android users on the Play store and will also be made live for iOS users, it said.

Also Read

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

WinZo saw 40 bn micro-transactions on its platform in FY23, mostly via UPI

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Yono app fetches Rs 100 crore in fee income every quarter: SBI Chairman

Cipla, Torrent may need to divest 15 brands in buyout deal: Bernstein

Birla Corp plans expansion, eyes 25 million tonnes capacity by FY26

User safety important, using AI tools to combat misinformation: Meta India

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,275 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab National Bank UPI transactions UPI

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon