Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,275 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

The contract was awarded by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, Patel Engineering said, adding its share in the JV project is Rs 446.36 crore

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) on Tuesday said its joint venture has bagged a Rs 1,275.30 crore order in Madhya Pradesh.
The contract was awarded by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, Patel Engineering said, adding its share in the JV project is Rs 446.36 crore.
The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project includes testing, commissioning, trial run and operations and maintenance.
It is expected to be completed in 24 months, and its operations and maintenance will be carried out for 10 years.
The Mumbai-based EPC firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections

MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

Credit demand robust, to clock about 14% growth: SBI's Dinesh Kumar Khara

India Inc turns to sustainability and wellness for festive gifting

AP, SBI ink deal to upgrade, establish 7,500 micro food processing units

Anicut Equity Fund secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from SIDBI

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patel Engineering Madhya Pradesh Dams

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon