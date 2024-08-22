Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Power Grid acquires two project special purpose vehicles from PFCCL

Power Grid acquires two project special purpose vehicles from PFCCL

The two SPVs are Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Beawar-Mandsaur Transmission Ltd, a company statement said

power demand energy sector electricity

According to the statement, the bid process coordinator for the two SPVs is PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL), which conducted a tariff-based competitive bidding.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Grid Corp on Thursday said it has acquired 2 project special purpose vehicles from PFC Consulting Ltd.
The two SPVs are Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Beawar-Mandsaur Transmission Ltd, a company statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sirohi Transmission shall implement a system comprising establishment of new 765/400 kV sub-station near Sirohi in Rajasthan, 765kV & 400kV D/C transmission lines and associated bays extension works at existing substation in the state.
Beawar-Mandsaur Transmission shall implement a system comprising establishment of 765kV D/C transmission line and associated bays extension works at existing sub-station in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Both transmission systems are to be commissioned in 24 months.
According to the statement, the bid process coordinator for the two SPVs is PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL), which conducted a tariff-based competitive bidding.

More From This Section

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

JN Port to scale up handling capacity to over 10 mn TEUs by April

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rockwool to set up biggest India factory in Tamil Nadu; to invest Rs 550 cr

InvestorAi

InvestorAi raises Rs 80 cr in funding from Ashish Kacholia, associates

NSE

Exchanges impose fines on Hindustan Zinc, others for violating norms

Bond market

PSUs set to issue long term bonds worth Rs 5,000 cr to meet investor demand

POWERGRID, through its various project SPVs, is implementing transmission system projects being constructed on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.
These projects will augment the Indian transmission infrastructure to evacuate green energy to the National Grid, thereby reducing dependency on fossil fuels, in line with the government's vision of achieving 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Power grid

PowerGrid Q1 results: Net profit up 3.52% at Rs 3,723.92 cr as income rises

stock broker, markets

LS poll impact: PSU shares in free fall mode; most stocks hit lower circuit

PSUs

PSU stocks climb up to 9% as exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP

discom, power, electricity

Powergrid board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via bonds

indian economy, economic growth

MPC internal and external members differ on growth, inflation outlook

Topics : PowerGrid PFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon