Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PowerGrid Q1 results: Net profit up 3.52% at Rs 3,723.92 cr as income rises

During the quarter, its total income rose to Rs 11,279.59 crore from Rs 11,257.60 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal

Power grid

The company also reduced its expenses to Rs 6,643.07 crore from Rs 6,688.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) on Friday posted a 3.52 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore for the June quarter, mainly on account of higher income.
It had clocked Rs 3,597.16 crores profit for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the quarter, its total income rose to Rs 11,279.59 crore from Rs 11,257.60 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.
The company also reduced its expenses to Rs 6,643.07 crore from Rs 6,688.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LS poll impact: PSU shares in free fall mode; most stocks hit lower circuit

PSU stocks climb up to 9% as exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP

Powergrid board approves proposal to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via bonds

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: 78-member Indian team to be present, Parade starts at 11 PM

Costlier term cover: Opt for high claim settlement with low premium

Topics : PowerGrid Q1 results Power Grid Corp corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon