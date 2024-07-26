PowerGrid Q1 results: Net profit up 3.52% at Rs 3,723.92 cr as income rises

Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) on Friday posted a 3.52 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore for the June quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 3,597.16 crores profit for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, its total income rose to Rs 11,279.59 crore from Rs 11,257.60 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company also reduced its expenses to Rs 6,643.07 crore from Rs 6,688.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago.