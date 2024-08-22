Business Standard
PSUs set to issue long term bonds worth Rs 5,000 cr to meet investor demand

PSUs set to issue long term bonds worth Rs 5,000 cr to meet investor demand

Bond market

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in September, while many traders eye rate cut from Reserve Bank of India in December. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Indian state-run companies are poised to raise about 50 billion rupees ($595.61 million) through long-term securities over the next two weeks, as falling government bond yields and reduced state debt supply leave investors starved for opportunities.
At least four state-run firms-THDC India, NHPC, India Infrastructure Finance, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency - which have not been frequent issuers, are set to tap the market with bond offerings ranging from 10 to 15 years, according to three merchant bankers.
None of the companies replied to Reuters emails seeking comments. The merchant bankers did not want to be named because they are not authorized to talk to media.
"Since government bond yields have eased and even long-tenor yields are below 7%, insurance companies that have been seeing regular inflows are keen to add longer duration highly rated papers in their portfolios," said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.
India's 10-year bond yields have stayed around 6.85%, while 15-year bond yield is at 6.90%. The 30-year and 40-year bond yields are around 6.97%-7.00%.
Companies have funding needs, and rather than waiting for the second half, they are capitalizing on strong investor appetite and improving liquidity conditions, said one of the bankers involved in the deals.
Government bond yields have eased on bets that interest rate cycle is set to turn initially in U.S. followed by India.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

