Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

According to HarperCollins, the collaboration with Pratilpi will bring a whole lot of new audience to the selected 200 titles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
As many as 200 fiction titles of publishing house HarperCollins will be available at Pratilipi, announced the digital storytelling platform on Monday.

The e-books, both in Hindi and English, will be available on the platform starting June.

"Pratilipi currently gives the readers an access to over 10 million stories on our platform and with the new partnership (with HarperCollins), we are looking forward to expanding our existing catalogue to give our subscribers more quality content to consume. This is just a first step in our partnership and we look forward to taking this relationship further by adding more books in the future," said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi, in a statement.

The selected titles include "Do Log" by Gulzar, "The Living Mountain" by Amitav Ghosh, "Nar Nareeshwar" by Perumal Murugan, "A Hundred Little Flames" by Preeti Shenoy, "The Vault of Vishnu" by Ashwin Sanghi, "Dopehri" by Pankaj Kapur and "One Arranged Murder" by Chetan Bhagat.

According to HarperCollins, the collaboration with Pratilpi will bring a whole lot of new audience to the selected 200 titles.

"HarperCollins has been publishing the highest quality of books for over 30 years in India and we remain equally excited and committed to take the works of our authors to as wide an audience as possible. We see this collaboration as an opportunity that adds a lot of value to this vision of ours," said Rahul Dixit, senior vice-president HarperCollins Publishers India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HarperCollins e-book company

First Published: May 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

