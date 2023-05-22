close

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets.

The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured large orders to be set up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a statement.

In Saudi Arabia, the business has secured two orders to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast. Another order is to design, supply, and construct a 380kV substation in the central region of Saudi Arabia, the company said.

"In India, the PT&D business continued its winning streak in the Revamped Reforms Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme projects with fresh orders from a prominent Gujarat DISCOM. The scope of work involves modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in three districts of Gujarat's southern region," it said.

According to the company's classification, projects of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore are large orders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) L&T

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

