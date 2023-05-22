NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld an NCLT order allowing crisis-hit Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A two-member NCLAT bench asked several aircraft lessors of Go First opposing insolvency, to approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for any remedy.

"The order dated May 10, 2023 allowing insolvency is upheld," said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The direction came on a batch of four petitions filed by aircraft lessors opposing Go First's insolvency proceedings. The lessors are SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, GY Aviation, SFV Aircraft Holdings and Engine Leasing Finance BV (ELFC).

Also Read Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing IBBI seeks public ideas, comments on regulations under insolvency law Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets Ex-SoftBank Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent board director Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30 Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore