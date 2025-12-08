Price cuts lift Novo Nordisk's Wegovy share; Mounjaro still leads sales

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk ’s weight loss drug Wegovy saw a 70 per cent rise in consumption due to price drops initiated last month, even as innovators are looking to make glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonist therapies more affordable in face of generic launches in March 2026.

In mid November, Novo had slashed Wegovy’s price by 30 to 35 per cent, bringing down the cost of a dose from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 to Rs 2,700 to Rs 4,100.

The impact was immediate, with consumption jumping by nearly 70 per cent in just 15 days, lifting Wegovy’s market share