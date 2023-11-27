Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Private equity company True North enters the private credit segment

True North's 'Performing Credit Regular Income Fund' bridges the supply-demand gaps with custom solutions for middle-market companies

True North and others invest $93 million in US-based Accion Labs

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm True North has entered the private credit market with the launch of 'True North Private Credit'.

The company said it recognised the need to expand its product offering beyond private equity (PE) to leverage its capabilities and fully deliver value to all stakeholders. The private credit sector in India is fast evolving into a robust segment, driven by the favourable risk-reward equation and the presence of a good regulatory framework. Hence, True North has decided to foray into private credit (PC) to offer agile capital solutions to well-governed and profitable enterprises and deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns to its investors, the statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

True North's 'Performing Credit Regular Income Fund' bridges the supply-demand gaps with custom solutions for middle-market companies. It collaborates closely with founders of cash-flow-generating entities and offers capital solutions for shorter tenures.

The platform was set up in 2022 with a target to raise Rs 1,000 crore in its Fund - I. Currently, it has raised more than Rs 1,000 crore already and the final closing of the Fund will be on 31 December 2023.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

True North sells 20% stake in Niva Bupa to Bupa for Rs 2,700 crore

Banks considering rating framework to assess risk profile of startups

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Dish TV calls EGM to seek shareholders' approval to appoint directors

HDFC Securities launches mobile trading app HDFC SKY on AWS cloud

TCS ties up with Amazon Web Services to launch generative AI practice

Electric cycle startup EMotorad raises Rs 164 crore in Series B round

Foxconn's Hon Hai to expand footprint in India with $1.6 bn investment

Topics : Private equity firms True North credit risk funds credit market

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon