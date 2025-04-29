Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Streamlined processes help companies speed up voluntary closures

Streamlined processes help companies speed up voluntary closures

The working paper by PMEAC highlighted that process or nuts-and-bolts reforms are not systematically researched, documented or taught, but are an important part of a policymaker's toolkit

industry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy
Premium

Before these amendments by IBBI, the average time for submission of the final report took 499 days and 461 days for cases with creditors and no creditors respectively, the paper said.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The time taken to close down a company in accordance with the Companies Act has seen a dramatic reduction from an average of 499 days to only 60 days over the past three years. And the timeline to submit final reports under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has come down to 200 days, according to a working paper by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC).
 
Until 2021-22, voluntary liquidation, under the Companies Act, would take an average of 499 days. The main obstacles included the time taken by the registrar of companies (RoC) to publish notices of closure
Topics : Bankruptcy Code IBC resolution

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon