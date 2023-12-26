Promoters to invest Rs 9,350 cr in Adani Green via issuance of warrants

The Adani family will invest Rs 9,350 crore in Adani Green Energy through a preferential issuance of warrants, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The board of Directors of Adani Green has approved a preferential issuance of warrants to the promoters of Adani Green for a quantum of Rs 9,350 crore at a per share price of Rs 1,480.75, calculated based on SEBI ICDR regulations, as stated in the company's announcement.

The quantum of warrants constitutes up to 3.833 per cent of the share capital of the company. As of the September-23 ended quarter, promoters and promoter groups held a 56.26 per cent stake in the company.

Each warrant, the company explained, will be convertible into, or exchangeable for, one fully paid-up equity share of the company, and may be exercised in one or more tranches during a period of 18 months starting from the date of allotment. The warrants are proposed to be allotted to Ardour Investment Holding Ltd and Adani Properties Private Limited.

The issuance is subject to approvals, including shareholders' approval to be sought at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for January 18.

“This investment by the Adani family underscores our commitment not only to realising our nation’s clean energy dream but also to an equitable energy transition where we phase down traditional power sources while simultaneously phasing up green, affordable alternatives to fuel our accelerating growth and development plans,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The company stated that the fund infusion will be used for deleveraging and for growth capital expenditure aimed at achieving 45 gigawatt of green energy capacity by 2030. As of September 30, the company had a consolidated gross debt of Rs 48,327 crore. Of the total outstanding debt, the company has long-term debt repayment of Rs 1,563 crore due in the second half of the current financial year. Another Rs 22,942 crore is due for repayment (including refinancing) in FY25.

In previous press statements, Group Chairman Adani noted that the group will be investing $75 billion by 2030 at the Adani portfolio level, focusing on energy transition initiatives.

Earlier this month, Adani Green secured its largest project financing of $1.36 billion senior debt facility, intended for the development of its planned renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat.

In Tuesday’s trade, Adani Green closed at Rs 1,599.90 per share, up 4.30 per cent from its previous day’s close.