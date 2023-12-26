Sensex (    %)
                        
Apple supplier Foxconn officials call on CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Foxconn, which will be investing $550 mn in Telangana, entered into an agreement with the govt in March this year assuring them to create one lakh jobs by setting up an electronics manufacturing unit

Foxconn Technology Group

The proposed facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology's operations in Telangana, allowing the firm to expand its production capacity, it said.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

A delegation of Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who assured them the required support for the operations of its manufacturing centre at Kongara Kalan near here.
A press release from the CMO said the state government will also extend all necessary support to upcoming projects which are being undertaken by Foxconn.
Foxconn Group, which will be investing $550 million in Telangana, entered into an agreement with the state government in March this year assuring them to create one lakh jobs by setting up an electronics manufacturing unit. In the first phase, the company will provide 25,000 jobs in the next two years.
The firm held a groundbreaking ceremony in May for the facility to make Apple AirPods.
The proposed electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan near here is a milestone for the Taiwanese firm's global expansion strategy diversifying its global manufacturing base, a press release had earlier said.
Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu and his team met then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this year.

Topics : Foxconn Apple Revanth Reddy Hyderabad Telangana Telangana govt

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

