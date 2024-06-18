Bidders of Haldiram Snacks Foods seek clarity on ownership of the brand

The prospective bidders of Haldiram Snacks Foods (HSFPL), a leading food firm, have sought clarity on the ownership of the brand as it is currently owned by different family factions.

The Delhi and Nagpur families have decided to merge their operations and formed a joint venture to sell part of their stake. On the other hand, the Kolkata family runs its separate, independent operations.

Bankers said prospective bidders of the company do not want any confusion over the brand in future. They have sought clarity over usage of the brand.

“The talks are currently on how to solve the issue,” said a banker.