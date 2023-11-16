Sensex (0.69%)
66126.37 + 450.44
Nifty (0.64%)
19802.15 + 126.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.83%)
6456.55 + 53.45
Nifty Midcap (0.46%)
41596.35 + 191.50
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
44322.15 + 120.45
Heatmap

Puravankara bags two housing societies' redevelopment projects in Mumbai

Puravankara Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.22 crore in the September quarter and clocked an over two-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 1,600 crore.

puravankara

Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara Ltd, said this is a significant milestone as it marks our entry into the redevelopment segment.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has bagged two housing societies' redevelopment projects in Mumbai with a revenue potential of Rs 1,500 crore.
In a statement, Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd said it has "secured the residential redevelopment rights for the two housing societies in the western suburbs of Mumbai".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Situated in Andheri West, the project is spread over 3 acres.
"It has a cumulative estimated development potential of 5.8 lakh square feet of carpet area, with approximately 3.65 lakh square feet available for sale and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,500 crore over the project's lifecycle," the statement said.
Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara Ltd, said this is a significant milestone as it marks our entry into the redevelopment segment.
"This strategic move also underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in Mumbai's thriving real estate market," Kapoor added.
Puravankara Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.22 crore in the September quarter and clocked an over two-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 1,600 crore. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.22 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 381.57 crore in the JulySeptember period of this fiscal from Rs 252.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
On the operational front, Puravankara said its sales bookings doubled to Rs 1,600 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
In terms of volume, sales bookings rose 89 per cent annually to 2.01 million square feet during the JulySeptember period, while sales realisation grew 7 per cent to Rs 7,947 per square feet.
Puravankara shares were trading 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 159.45 on BSE in late morning session.

Also Read

Puravankara soars 13% as it records highest-ever sales value in Q1FY24

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Puravankara Q1 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to record Rs 1,126 cr

460 village forest societies, over 900 SHGs in 7 Himachal districts

700,000 of investors register for refund from 4 Sahara group societies

PTC India to be debt free post divestment of PTC Energy to ONGC, says CMD

NITES files complaint against TCS over forced transfer of employees

Tata 1mg overtakes PharmEasy as leaders in India's e-pharmacy market

Reliance JioCinema signs up Pokemon in kids entertainment push: Report

Indian pharma firm recalls 27 types of eyedrops in US made for CVS, Walmart

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Real Estate Puravankara Projects Real estate firms

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS Semi Final Playing 11World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon