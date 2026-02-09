Monday, February 09, 2026 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Maruti's rail dispatches rise 18% in 2025 to record 585,000 units

Maruti's rail dispatches rise 18% in 2025 to record 585,000 units

Maruti Suzuki dispatched over 585,000 vehicles by rail in 2025, up 18 per cent from 2024. Rail accounted for 26 per cent of outbound dispatches, with a FY31 target of 35 per cent

The company said rail accounted for about 26 per cent of its outbound vehicle dispatches in 2025 | Photo: Company

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) dispatched over 585,000 units by rail in 2025, marking its highest-ever rail movement and an 18 per cent increase over the previous year.
 
The company said rail accounted for about 26 per cent of its outbound vehicle dispatches in 2025, up from 23.5 per cent in 2024 and a sharp rise from 5.1 per cent in 2016, helping cut carbon emissions, reduce oil consumption and ease congestion on highways.
 
MSIL Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said 2025 was significant not just for volumes but also for milestones achieved in rail-based transportation. He pointed to the commissioning of India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at its Manesar facility and the dispatch of vehicles by rail to the Kashmir Valley via the Chenab rail bridge — the world’s highest railway arch bridge — a first for an automobile manufacturer.
 
 
Takeuchi said the company’s mid-term target is to raise the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by 2030-31 (FY31), aligning its logistics strategy with India’s net-zero carbon emissions target for 2070.
 
He added that MSIL has adopted a “circular mobility” approach to sustainability, aimed at reducing carbon emissions across the vehicle lifecycle, including design, manufacturing, logistics and end-of-life vehicle management.
 
MSIL has been among the earliest movers in using railways for finished vehicle transportation in India. It became the first carmaker to obtain an automobile freight train operator (AFTO) licence in 2013. Since FY15, the company has transported more than 2.8 million vehicles by rail from 22 dispatch points, supplying over 600 cities across the country through a hub-and-spoke model.  
Calendar Year (CY) Number of vehicles transported via rail by MSIL (in units) Rail's share of total MSIL dispatches (%)
2016 77,000  5.1% 
2017 100,000  5.8% 
2018 146,000  7.9% 
2019 172,000  10.7% 
2020 173,000  12.9% 
2021 222,000  13.9% 
2022 320,000  17.1% 
2023 422,000  21.0% 
2024 496,000  23.5% 
2025 585,000  26.0% 
 
 

