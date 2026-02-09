Maruti's rail dispatches rise 18% in 2025 to record 585,000 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) dispatched over 585,000 units by rail in 2025, marking its highest-ever rail movement and an 18 per cent increase over the previous year.

The company said rail accounted for about 26 per cent of its outbound vehicle dispatches in 2025, up from 23.5 per cent in 2024 and a sharp rise from 5.1 per cent in 2016, helping cut carbon emissions, reduce oil consumption and ease congestion on highways.

MSIL Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said 2025 was significant not just for volumes but also for milestones achieved in rail-based transportation. He pointed to the commissioning of India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at its Manesar facility and the dispatch of vehicles by rail to the Kashmir Valley via the Chenab rail bridge — the world’s highest railway arch bridge — a first for an automobile manufacturer.

Takeuchi said the company’s mid-term target is to raise the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by 2030-31 (FY31), aligning its logistics strategy with India’s net-zero carbon emissions target for 2070.

He added that MSIL has adopted a “circular mobility” approach to sustainability, aimed at reducing carbon emissions across the vehicle lifecycle, including design, manufacturing, logistics and end-of-life vehicle management.