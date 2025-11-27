Rainbow Children's Hospital to add 900 beds, with half coming up in NCR

Hyderabad-based Rainbow Children’s Hospital Group, one of India’s largest specialised paediatric and perinatal care chains, is accelerating its northward expansion with plans to add nearly 900 beds over the next three years, of which about 450 will come up in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The expansion marks a strategic shift for the predominantly south-focused hospital network, which built its reputation on tertiary and quaternary paediatric care across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Why is NCR central to Rainbow’s next phase of growth?

“Our next big strategic bet is Delhi NCR. NCR is the future of children’s healthcare