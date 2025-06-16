Stricter internal controls, fund infusion on Ramkrishna Forgings' radar

In a move aimed at reassuring minority shareholders, the promoters of Ramkrishna Forgings will infuse fresh capital into the company through warrants priced at nearly three times the market value. This follows discrepancies in inventory balances and stock accounting at the company’s manufacturing plants, resulting in a notional loss in net worth.

Ramkrishna Forgings Managing Director Naresh Jalan told Business Standard, “As a moral responsibility we are taking this step to ensure that the interest of minority shareholders is taken care of.”

He added that the price at which the warrants would be issued is three times the current market