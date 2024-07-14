Ratlam-based Kataria industries to float Rs 54.5 cr IPO on July 16

Incorporated in 2004, Kataria Industries Ltd has two manufacturing plants in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Ratlam-based Kataria Industries has fixed the price band at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share for its Rs 54.58-cr initial public offering, the company said on Sunday.

The initial public offering (IPO) will be available for public subscription during July 16-19 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 15, the company said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 5.685 million shares. The shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge with a projected listing date of July 24, it added.

The IPO comprises 50 per cent of the net issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent of the net issue for the non-institutional investor segment.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure for plant and machinery, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

At the upper end of the price band, the company will fetch up to Rs 54.58 cr. Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Kataria Industries is into the manufacturing and supply of Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands and Steel Wires, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head and Wedges).

The company's revenue stood at Rs 339.13 cr and EBIDTA at Rs 22.93 cr for 2023-24.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the sole-book running lead manager while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.