close
Sensex (0.58%)
64449.54 + 368.64
Nifty (0.60%)
19247.55 + 114.30
Nifty Smallcap (1.33%)
6012.50 + 79.10
Nifty Midcap (0.65%)
39566.65 + 254.20
Nifty Bank (0.72%)
43325.65 + 308.45
Heatmap

Raymond Group to acquire 59.25% stake in Maini Precision for Rs 682 cr

With this acquisition, Raymond's engineering business will emerge as a large‐scale provider of engineering, automotive, electric vehicle (EV), aerospace and defence components

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Raymond Group on Friday announced the acquisition of 59.25 per cent stake in Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) for Rs 682 crore funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals. The transaction will be subject to requisite regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the current fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
With this acquisition, Raymond's engineering business will emerge as a large‐scale provider of engineering, automotive, electric vehicle (EV), aerospace and defence components, distinctly positioned to target high‐growth precision engineering products with a significant presence across international as well as domestic markets, it said.

The acquisition will be concluded through Ring Plus Aqua Limited (RPAL), a subsidiary of JK Files and Engineering Ltd (JK Files). Post the acquisition, Raymond will consolidate JK Files, RPAL and MPPL businesses and will form a new subsidiary (Newco). Raymond Ltd will hold 66.3 per cent in 'Newco', which will focus on precision engineering products. The pro forma consolidated revenue of 'Newco' as of FY23 is Rs 1,600 crore with an EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of Rs 220 crore.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Limited, said, "This acquisition will catapult the growth of our engineering business and will open new vistas to us for our foray into rapidly growing segments like aerospace, defence, and EV. Raymond Group has always believed in the 'Make in India' initiative and this acquisition will also provide an impetus to the China Plus One strategy that has been benefiting us."

Gautam Maini, founder of MPPL, said, "This strategic merger represents the harmonious integration of our diverse strengths, thus creating a platform for synergistic collaboration. Leveraging our core competencies, this partnership will usher in myriad opportunities for rapid growth and expansion, affording us a competitive edge in both international and domestic markets."

Raymond, in its transformation journey, has been demonstrating affirmative actions in the form of selling the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, demerging the lifestyle business and shaping the scalable real estate business. With this acquisition aimed at growing the engineering business significantly, Raymond Group has reiterated its intent that it will continue to have three distinct vectors of growth that will create shareholder value for each of the businesses, said the company.

Also Read

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

Raymond Group's Singhania takes on Maserati on safety, performance

Ratnaveer Precision subscribed 94 times, Jupiter Lifeline raises Rs 261 cr

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes rise 48% Y-o-Y to 37 MMT in October

India an extraordinary market, lot of headroom for growth: Apple's Tim Cook

Go First's aircraft, engines can be returned to lessors: DGCA tells HC

Students get placement jitters as IT majors slow down campus hiring

ESPN could be valued at $24 billion, likely buyers Apple and Verizon


With strong free cash generation and no major capex requirement, Raymond group will remain net cash positive post the transaction, it added.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Raymond acquisition aerospace Electric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon