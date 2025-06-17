Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Salesforce, Jaquar partner to drive digital transformation and agility

Salesforce, Jaquar partner to drive digital transformation and agility

CRM provider Salesforce to help Jaquar implement digital solutions like Tableau and Field Service for data agility, mobile responsiveness and intelligent operations

Salesforce

The partnership with Salesforce will help Jaquar be ready for the future by being data agile, mobile responsive and embedding intelligence in all customer interactions as well as operations, said Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter of Jaquar Group. (

Sharanya M Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Customer relationship management service provider Salesforce on Tuesday announced a partnership with bathroom and lighting solutions provider Jaquar to accelerate the latter’s digital transformation efforts.
 
As per the collaboration, Jaquar will implement a range of Salesforce’s products and services, such as Consumer Goods Cloud, Partner Community Cloud, Field Service and Tableau, to boost operational efficiency.
 
“Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance and long-term value creation,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce South Asia.
 
Jaquar, which was founded in 1960, has seven manufacturing units in India and one in South Korea.
 
The partnership with Salesforce will help Jaquar be ready for the future by being data agile, mobile responsive and embedding intelligence in all customer interactions as well as operations, said Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter of Jaquar Group.
 

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore to double refined metal capacity

PremiumGautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹12,000 crore for new smelter in Rajasthan

Air India

DGCA seeks Air India pilots' training data, crashed plane dispatcher info

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

Topics : Jaquar Digital transformation Arundhati Bhattacharya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon