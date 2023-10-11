RBI ban on BOB to source new customers via mobile app may hit its business

The Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on the Bank of Baroda from on-boarding new customers via its mobile application "bob world" could affect the bank's incremental retail business sourced through this digital platform, particularly during the festive season.

This development led to a 3.27 per cent drop in its stock price, closing at Rs 207.2 per share on BSE.

Macquarie Capital Securities noted, "The restriction on digital sourcing could hinder both asset and liability growth in the near term. Around 98 per cent of savings accounts and 91 per cent of current accounts were digitally sourced in the first quarter of financial year 24. Additionally, approximately 43 per cent of time deposits came through the BOB world application."

As of September 2023's second quarter, BOB's CASA deposits grew by 4.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.28 trillion, and total deposits rose by 12.01 per cent to Rs 10.74 trillion.

Macquarie highlighted that roughly 74 per cent of retail loans are digitally sourced. Within this, a substantial proportion of personal loans (89 per cent), home loans (68 per cent), auto loans (67 per cent), and credit cards (61 per cent) come from digital platforms. Retail credit comprises nearly 20 per cent of total advances.

The bank's domestic retail advances increased by 22.46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.94 trillion. Total advances surged by 17.43 per cent to Rs 10.25 trillion as of September 2023.

Motilal Oswal, a domestic brokerage, opined that while there might not be any immediate asset quality implications due to this restriction, the bank's growth trajectory in the retail product segments could be impacted in the near term, given the increasing reliance on digital sourcing.

A senior bank official clarified that while the RBI's action concerns digital platforms, the core issue revolves around business procedures, not technical matters. As a result, corrective measures are being implemented at the operational level. P K Makker, General Secretary of the All India Bank of Baroda Officer’s Association, mentioned that cross-verification of digitally on-boarded customers is ongoing and should conclude within 3-4 weeks.

The duration of this ban is being closely watched. As observed with a major private sector bank, the RBI took over 15 months to lift a similar ban, signifying the regulator's comprehensive due diligence before revocation, Macquarie pointed out.

A former top executive of BoB regarded this as a reputational concern for a systematically important bank. He emphasised that while major banks maintain robust credit profiles, the RBI is increasingly focusing on governance within banks and the role of their boards. In May 2023, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the RBI, stressed the importance of fair practices and customer protection, especially concerning the surge in digital lending.