close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance Capital second auction starts Tuesday amid Torrent litigation

Lenders have fixed Rs 9,000 crore as floor price for selling assets of bankrupt firm

BS ReporterBS Reporters
Reliance Capital

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lenders will begin their second auction to sell bankrupt Reliance Capital's assets as the Torrent group, the highest bidder in the first round, pursues litigation in the Supreme Court.
Lenders hope that the Hinduja group and Torrent will participate in the second auction and maximise the value of the assets. The lenders have kept Rs 9,000 crore as the floor price for the second auction which can be increased by Rs 500 crore in the second round and by Rs 250 crore for the next round. All bidders will have to give Rs 8,000 crore as upfront cash with their offers.

Torrent, which had made an offer of Rs 8,650 crore in the first round, has warned that it will not participate in the second auction till the Supreme Court decides on its petition which will be heard in August this year.
If Torrent wins the race to acquire Reliance Capital, it plans to infuse additional capital into the insurance companies. Interestingly, the Piramal group and private equity firm TPG plan to sell their 30 per cent stake in Shriram General Insurance at a valuation of $2 billion (Rs 16,400 crore) for the entire company. In comparison, Reliance Capital holds 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and 100 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance. Both insurance companies are profit making.

The Hindujas have told lenders that they will retain their earlier bid of Rs 9,000 crore of upfront cash and it's still valid.
Reliance Capital was sent for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 in November 2021 for defaulting to debt worth Rs 24,000 crore.

Also Read

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Reliance Retail's brand partnerships increase three-fold in the past decade

Windfall tax impact: Reliance net profit flat in Q2 at Rs 13,656 crore

NCLT extends Reliance Capital debt resolution deadline to January

Reliance Capital lenders seek Rs 8k-crore upfront cash for second auction

Corporate India recognises need for flexibility, skilled workforce: Study

Mahindra records rise in total sales by 21% in March to 66,091 units

SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

Topics : Reliance Capital

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance Capital second auction starts Tuesday amid Torrent litigation

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Corporate India recognises need for flexibility, skilled workforce: Study

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Mahindra records rise in total sales by 21% in March to 66,091 units

Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra
1 min read

SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23

SAIL
1 min read

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

VE Commercial Vehicles
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho
4 min read
Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon