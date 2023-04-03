Mahindra records rise in total sales by 21% in March to 66,091 units

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said its total sales increased by 21 per cent year-on-year to 66,091 units in March.

The company had dispatched 54,643 units to dealers in March 2022.

In a statement, the Mumbai-based auto major said its utility vehicle wholesales rose by 31 per cent to 35,976 utility vehicles in March, as against 27,380 units in the year-ago period.

It was the company's highest-ever utility vehicle wholesales in a month.

M&M said its exports last month stood at 2,115 units, as against 3,160 units in the year-ago period, a drop of 33 per cent.

For the last financial year, the company sold 3,56,961 utility vehicles, an increase of 60 per cent over 2,23,682 units in 2021-22.

"Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31 per cent in March 2023, while it recorded a 60 per cent overall growth in FY23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio," M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in the statement.