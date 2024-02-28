Sensex (    %)
                        
Reliance Consumer to bring Sri Lankan beverage Elephant House to India

With this tie-up, RCP adds another brand to its beverage portfolio. It already has brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV), on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Sri Lanka-headquartered Elephant House to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India.

With this tie-up, RCP adds another brand to its beverage portfolio. It already has brands such as Campa, Sosyo, and Raskik.
Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings, which is Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade among others, RCP said in a release.

“This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers a great choice and value proposition through quality products. Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House’s established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years,” Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Reliance Consumer Products said in a statement.

This is not the first time RCP has tied up with a Sri Lankan company for its offerings. Last year, it tied up with Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Maliban) to offer a range of biscuits to the Indian consumer.

“We are proud to announce the expansion of the Elephant House brand to the Indian market. Our partnership with RCP marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments,” Krishan Balendra, chairperson of the John Keells Group, said in the statement.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

