Reliance Industries Q3 results: Profit rises 9.3% to Rs 17,265 crore

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated revenue from operations rose 3.6% to Rs 2.28 trillion

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Reliance Industries , India's most valuable company, reported third-quarter revenue that missed estimates due to lower price realisation on its refined products and shutdown of units at its refinery.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated revenue from operations rose 3.6% to Rs 2.28 trillion ($27.45 billion). Analysts had expected revenue of Rs 231 crore, according to LSEG data.
The company's profit rose to Rs 17,265 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 15,792 crore a year earlier, edging past analysts' estimates of Rs 17,213 crore.

Revenue from the company's oil-to-chemicals unit fell 2.4%, primarily on account of lower price realisation, while planned maintenance and inspection shutdown of units at its Jamnagar refinery complex impacted yields and profitability, Reliance said in a statement.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

