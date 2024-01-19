Sensex (    %)
                        
Online furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 1,650 jobs to trim costs

Last year, Wayfair had said it would cut 1,750 jobs, or about 10% of its workforce

Representative Picture

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Online furniture retailer Wayfair said on Friday it would lay off about 1,650 employees, or 13% of its global workforce, as it looks to trim costs.
 
The company's shares rose about 8% in premarket trade as Wayfair said that the latest job cuts would result in annualized cost savings of more than $280 million.
 
Last year, Wayfair had said it would cut 1,750 jobs, or about 10% of its workforce.
 
The company had a global workforce of about 17,505 employees as of the end of 2022, according to a 2023 proxy statement.

Topics : Online furniture Furniture job cut unemployment

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
