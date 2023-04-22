Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Saturday said the company's board has withdrawn the proposal to merge subsidiary Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) with itself. RNEL will undertake the conglomerate's new energy/renewable energy business.
RNEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.
"Based on a review of the new energy/renewable energy business and investment structure, the Board, at its meeting held on April 21, 2023, has decided that the new energy/renewable energy business should be undertaken through RNEL and the Scheme be withdrawn", the company said in a release.
Also Read
This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?
O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts
What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?
RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets
RIL awarded project to make India's first multimodal logistics park
Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC business takes a beating: Report
The runway for mortgage finance in the country is immense: Deepak Parekh
We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO
IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO
GST not applicable on transfer of Jaipur Int'l airport biz to Adani group
Reliance Industr
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y