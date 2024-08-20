Business Standard
CG Power and Industrial completes acquisition of G G Tronics for Rs 319 cr

CG Power and Industrial completes acquisition of G G Tronics for Rs 319 cr

In a BSE filing on Tuesday, the company said it has completed the acquisition of G G Tronics on August 20

CG Power

Last month, the company entered into definitive agreements for acquisition of 55 per cent stake of GG Tronics.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has completed the acquisition of G G Tronics for Rs 319 crore, the company said.
In a BSE filing on Tuesday, the company said it has completed the acquisition of G G Tronics on August 20.
Last month, the company entered into definitive agreements for acquisition of 55 per cent stake of GG Tronics through a combination of purchase of equity shares from GGT promoters and by way of subscription to compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares for an aggregate consideration of Rs 319.38 crore.
Pursuant to the completion of the said acquisition, GG Tronics is now a subsidiary of the company with effect from August 20, 2024, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CG power CG power and industrial solutions acquisition

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

