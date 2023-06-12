Reliance Nippon Life declares Rs 344 crore bonus to policyholders

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company on Monday announced an annual bonus of Rs 344 crore to its participating policyholders for FY23.
The company reported Rs 108 crore in net income for the year, which is a 65 per cent growth over FY22.
This bonus issuance will help over 5.69 lakh participating policyholders, Ashish Vohra, the chief executive said, adding the insurer has been giving out bonuses for the past 22 years.
Reliance Nippon Life has assets under management of Rs 30,609 crore and a total sum assured of Rs 85,950 crore as of March 2023.
Also Read
Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders
Bajaj Allianz Life declares bonus of Rs 1,201 cr to policyholders in FY23
Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life
Nippon India AMC reports 18% YoY profit growth in Q3 to Rs 205 cr
Nippon Paint to tap Rs 12,500-cr construction chemicals market division
JTL Industries to add 2MT capacity by Dec as part of Rs 330 cr capex
Mortgage lender HDFC raises over Rs 13,000 cr through 10-year bonds
Reliance suspends Sikka port's diesel, oil products exports due to cyclone
SJVN Green Energy bagged 200 MW wind energy project worth Rs 1,400 cr
Hero MotoCorp to open 100 exclusive stores for premium models in FY24
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)