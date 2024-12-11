Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Reliance NU Suntech wins India's largest solar and battery storage project

Reliance NU Suntech wins India's largest solar and battery storage project

The project was secured through SECI's Tranche XVII e-reverse auction held on December 9, 2024, at a winning tariff of Rs 3.53 ($0.0416) per kWh (kilowatt-hour)

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

The terms of the tender dictate that Reliance NU Suntech will also have to install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured India’s largest solar energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) project at 930 MW (megawatts) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to an exchange filing.
 
The project was secured through SECI’s Tranche XVII e-reverse auction held on December 9, 2024, at a winning tariff of Rs 3.53 ($0.0416) per kWh (kilowatt-hour).
 
The company secured the largest individual allocation among five companies competing for a total quoted capacity of 2,000 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power projects and 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh (megawatt-hour) of energy storage systems.
 
 
The terms of the tender dictate that Reliance NU Suntech will also have to install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power.
 
This marks the single largest solar and BESS project in India, designed to deliver peak power for four hours daily (or a four-hour discharge duration). SECI will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Reliance NU Suntech, and the solar power procured will be sold to multiple discoms in India.
 
Reliance NU Suntech will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis and will have to connect to the interstate transmission system in compliance with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission regulations for interconnection with the ISTS or InSTS, according to the statement.
 
Reliance Power’s shares closed at Rs 44.04 per share, down 1.39 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex rose by 0.02 per cent to 81,526.14 points.

Also Read

Reliance Power

Reliance Power forms new arm for renewable energy biz; appoints CEO, COO

Reliance Power

SECI withdraws debarment notice to RPower; firm eligible for future tenders

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court stays SECI order barring Reliance Power from auctions

SECI bars Reliance Power for three years over fake tender document

Delhi HC stays clean energy agency's ban on Ambani's firm Reliance Power

Reliance Power

Reliance Power, Reliance Infra climb up to 5% after board restructuring

Topics : Reliance Power wind-solar energy project Solar Energy Corporation of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon