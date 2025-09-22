Monday, September 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

In a statement, ReNew announced price reduction in its solar modules and cells, effective September 22

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Earlier this month, the GST Council approved slashing GST rates on a number of items. The council recommended the duty on renewable energy products to be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent to help the industry shift towards green power. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) has reduced rates of its solar modules and cells in line with lower GST slab taking effect from Monday.

Earlier this month, the GST Council approved slashing GST rates on a number of items. The council recommended the duty on renewable energy products to be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent to help the industry shift towards green power.

In a statement, ReNew announced price reduction in its solar modules and cells, effective September 22.

This development will translate into substantial savings for utility-scale developers, rooftop solar consumers, and farmers under flagship schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, further democratizing access to clean energy.

 

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, said, "As India's largest integrated solar manufacturer, we believe this move will catalyze adoption across segments from large-scale developers to rooftop consumers and farmers."  ReNew's clean energy portfolio of 18.2 GW, as of August 13, 2025, is one of the largest globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Group posts ₹1.16 trillion market cap jump, biggest in 10 months

real estate, realty firms

HoABL invests ₹200 cr in affordable housing, plans 7 more sites in Mumbai

Manish Prasad

India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

real estate, realty firms

Brigade to develop realty project in South Bengaluru with ₹1,200 cr GDV

Moin SPM, Co-Founder & COO (L) & Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder & CEO, AgniKul Cosmos

Agnikul opens India's first large-format additive facility for rockets

Topics : Company News renewable enrgy ReNew Power GST Revamp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon