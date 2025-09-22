Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HoABL invests ₹200 cr in affordable housing, plans 7 more sites in Mumbai

HoABL invests ₹200 cr in affordable housing, plans 7 more sites in Mumbai

HoABL chairman Abhinandan Lodha told reporters that it has started discussions on one of the sites, while the others are only identified ones

real estate, realty firms

Lodha said his group which is also into plotted developments, vertical developments and hospitality, has created a dedicated initiative for affordable housing called 'HoABL Growth' where it plans to provide premium amenities along with affordable hom

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha is investing Rs 200 crore in an affordable housing project in suburban Naigaon, and looking at seven more sites to have similar developments in metropolitan Mumbai, a top company official said on Monday.

HoABL chairman Abhinandan Lodha told reporters that it has started discussions on one of the sites, while the others are only identified ones.

The seven sites include one near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, he added.

"All these will be joint developments with people holding the land. We will look for over 20 lakh sq ft of development potential which will get delivered in about five years," the son of BJP leader Mangalprabhat Lodha who started this company in 2020, said.

 

The Naigaon project, where it has partnered with Mittal Builders, is spread over 12 acres and will be built in two phases over the next five years, he said, adding that HoABL is investing Rs 200 crore in it.

Also Read

Zepto

Zepto enters real estate space with 10-min land investment option

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

House of Abhinandan Lodha enters hospitality with Miros Goa property

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as Invesco sell over ₹3,000 cr worth stake

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers eyes ₹1,500 crore rental income in FY31, says MD

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

HoABL, Mittal Builders to co-develop ₹2,000-cr township in Naigaon

Lodha said his group which is also into plotted developments, vertical developments and hospitality, has created a dedicated initiative for affordable housing called 'HoABL Growth' where it plans to provide premium amenities along with affordable homes.

The houses are also sold using the best of digital technology which helps bring down the cost for borrowers, Lodha said, conceding that though the profit margins are low, the volumes make up for it.

Hinting that such developments are not too capital-intensive because it depends on a partner for the land parcel and invests in the construction, Lodha said it will look for a development potential of up to 25 lakh sq ft over five years, proximity to a railway station and three sale cycles in newer projects.

In the Naigaon project, 8,838 applications were received online for 1,419 units on sale and only 10 per cent of the applicants visited the project site, he said, and added that the next sale of apartments will only be after a year.

Adopting digital technologies including the help of agentic artificial intelligence in sales has driven down costs by a fourth, which helps in reducing the final cost to a buyer, he said, promising that the sale price of a flat will go up in every phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manish Prasad

India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

real estate, realty firms

Brigade to develop realty project in South Bengaluru with ₹1,200 cr GDV

Moin SPM, Co-Founder & COO (L) & Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder & CEO, AgniKul Cosmos

Agnikul opens India's first large-format additive facility for rockets

Google

US seeks to break up Google's digital ad business in new antitrust trial

Vedanta

Setback for Vedanta as govt rejects extension of Cambay oil, gas block

Topics : Lodha Group Real Estate Companies Housing market housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon