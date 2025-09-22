Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

India is SAP's fastest-growing market, says India head Manish Prasad

SAP India chief Manish Prasad said the country is its fastest-growing market, citing strong consumption, a new R&D hub in Bengaluru, and the launch of SAP Sovereign Cloud

Manish Prasad

Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director of SAP India

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India remains one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for SAP, and the scale of products being built in the country is larger compared to other geographies, Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director of SAP India, said.
 
“The beauty of India is scale, size and agility. Our Indian customers are looking at technology solutions that can accelerate growth. For them, it is all about whether these solutions can open new markets and whether their platforms are ready to be launched in these markets,” Prasad said.
 
Even though there might be a temporary indirect impact of tariffs on the Indian information technology and services sector, Prasad believes the country’s overall growth story will not be affected, given the expanding consumption base.
 
 
“We keep on saying that we are a very resilient economy. When 65–70 per cent of what India produces gets consumed within the country itself, and it has more appetite, I think we are in a great place,” Prasad added.
 
SAP India’s solutions help customers track parameters such as compliance in new markets, quality checks, and process optimisation for efficiency, he said. 

Also Read

Compass

UK's Compass plans to increase India staff as GCCs continue driving growth

Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer of SAP SE

There is a lot of hype about agentic AI, says SAP CTO Philipp Herzigpremium

SAP Labs

SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

Nasscom chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan

Nasscom aims to turn India into a product nation: Sindhu Gangadharanpremium

Simon Davies, president, SAP Asia Pacific

We have over 34K clients leveraging AI globally: SAP Asia Pacific Prezpremium

 
In August, the company opened a research and development facility in Bengaluru, its second-largest globally. The new campus, which can accommodate nearly 15,000 professionals, will enable the company to develop and work on projects in product engineering, support services and artificial intelligence, Prasad said.
 
“There is also a lot of intellectual property that gets generated here. It is all-encompassing, and it obviously helps us cater to the local market,” he said.
 
The company also recently announced the launch of SAP Sovereign Cloud in India. The new offering is designed to assure clients that their data will be secure, reliable and protected within the country, Prasad said, adding that all companies operating in India must adhere to legal frameworks in force from time to time.
 
SAP India, he said, is at an advantage compared to other cloud service providers as it offers an end-to-end stack including sovereign infrastructure, applications and network.
 
“Our principle is the entire stack of infrastructure to AI, with data, technical and operational sovereignty. We are also saying that we will adhere to the local and legal requirements. There may be some events that we may not have contemplated, but the larger philosophy remains that we will continue to offer complete sovereignty,” Prasad said.

More From This Section

Google

US seeks to break up Google's digital ad business in new antitrust trial

Vedanta

Setback for Vedanta as govt rejects extension of Cambay oil, gas block

Adani Group

Adani Group firms combined mkt valuation jumps ₹1.78 trn in 2 days

Amazon

Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

investment

Kalyani Investment rebuts IIAS voting advice on Amit Kalyani at Hikal

Topics : Company & Industry News SAP Labs India artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon