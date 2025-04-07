Retail companies likely to report a modest rise in revenue in Q4

Retail companies are expected to see a modest rise in revenue in the January–March quarter and are likely to post a seasonally weak performance.

Brokerages estimate the consumer discretionary segment to outperform the staples segment, which is expected to grow in mid single digits year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with a low single-digit Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation) decline.

“We expect 11 per cent aggregate revenue growth in Q4FY25 for our consumer discretionary coverage universe, while Ebitda growth is expected to be lower at 9 per cent, largely on account of margin pressure due to negative leverage on weak same-store sales