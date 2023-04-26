S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating on Tata Power to 'BB+' with a stable outlook.
"S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating by one notch on the company to BB+ rating with a stable outlook from BB with a stable outlook," Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 14,076 MW, of which 37 per cent comes from clean energy sources.
The company has the distinction of being among the top private players in each sector of the value chain, including solar rooftops and value-added services.
