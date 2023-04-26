S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating on Tata Power to 'BB+' with a stable outlook.

"S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating by one notch on the company to BB+ rating with a stable outlook from BB with a stable outlook," Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 14,076 MW, of which 37 per cent comes from clean energy sources.

The company has the distinction of being among the top private players in each sector of the value chain, including solar rooftops and value-added services.

Also Read Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at BBB- with stable outlook Ind-Ra assigns 'IND A' ratings with stable outlook to Shakti Pumps Fitch Ratings affirms 'BBB-' rating on Adani Ports with stable outlook India's green bonds show policy focus on climate mitigation: Fitch Ratings Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-', says medium-term growth outlook is key Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh Bourses approves transfer of NCDs from HDFC Ltd to Bank as part of merger Patent applications grow 13.6% in FY22, highest in a decade: Nasscom report