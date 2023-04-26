close

Bourses approves transfer of NCDs from HDFC Ltd to Bank as part of merger

HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said both stock exchanges BSE and NSE have approved the transfer of NCDs from the mortgage firm to HDFC Bank as part of the amalgamation process

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HDFC Ltd

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said both stock exchanges BSE and NSE have approved the transfer of NCDs from the mortgage firm to HDFC Bank as part of the amalgamation process.

BSE and NSE vide their letters dated April 26, 2023, granted their in-principle approval for the transfer of additional NCDs (non-convertible debentures) issued by HDFC Limited post receipt of the earlier approval on December 13, 2022, to HDFC Bank, the mortgage firm said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed amalgamation is subject to receipt of final approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in respect of change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC Limited, it added.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of this financial year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

