MG Motor unveils India's cheapest e-car Comet EV starting from Rs 7.98 lakh

The two-door Comet EV offers a range of 230 kilometers on a single charge, while Tata's four-door Tiago EV has a range of 250-315 km

Deepak Patel
Comet EV

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
MG Motor India on Wednesday launched Comet EV — India’s cheapest electric car — at prices starting from Rs 7.98 lakh. It will compete with Tata Motors’ popular compact electric vehicle (EV) Tiago that is available at prices starting from Rs 8.67 lakh.

The two-door Comet EV offers a range of 230 kilometers on a single charge, while Tata's four-door Tiago EV has a range of 250-315 km. Electric cars currently hold less than 2 per cent share of the Indian car market. However, the segment has been observing sizable growth during the last few years. 

The share of EVs in MG Motor India’s total domestic sales could rise to about 30 per cent in 2023-24, according to its President Rajeev Chaba (pictured). The share of EVs in its total sales stood at 11.6 per cent in 2022-23.
 
The bookings for Comet will begin from May 15, Chaba said. Comet will be MG Motor’s second EV in the Indian market. Its first electric car, ZS EV, a sport utility vehicle, was launched in India in 2020. “This year, our total sales target is 80,000-100,000 units,” Chaba added.
         
"Last year, we sold about 48,000. And 30 per cent of our sales could be EVs this year. So, in terms of EV percentage share, we would be the top player in the country."

Topics : MG Motor Electric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

