Industry may be flat in 2026; we aim for double-digit growth: Samsung India

Consumer appliances maker Samsung India aims to clock double-digit growth in the coming year, even as it expects the industry to remain flat due to prevailing macro-economic conditions.

“My ambition is always for a double-digit growth. The consumer electronics industry will be a little stagnant in the coming year as we see a weak rupee and economy. Even though GST has kicked off initially there is still indication of inflation,” JB Park, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Samsung, southwest Asia, told reporters during a select media briefing on Tuesday.

Park was referring to the cuts in goods and services