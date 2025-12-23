Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Industry may be flat in 2026; we aim for double-digit growth: Samsung India

Industry may be flat in 2026; we aim for double-digit growth: Samsung India

Samsung India expects the consumer electronics industry to stay flat in 2026 amid a weak rupee and inflation concerns, but says it is targeting double-digit growth led by TVs and ACs

JB Park, president and chief executive officer, Samsung, Southwest Asia
premium

JB Park, president and chief executive officer, Samsung, Southwest Asia

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer appliances maker Samsung India aims to clock double-digit growth in the coming year, even as it expects the industry to remain flat due to prevailing macro-economic conditions. 
 
“My ambition is always for a double-digit growth. The consumer electronics industry will be a little stagnant in the coming year as we see a weak rupee and economy. Even though GST has kicked off initially there is still indication of inflation,” JB Park, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Samsung, southwest Asia, told reporters during a select media briefing on Tuesday. 
 
Park was referring to the cuts in goods and services
Topics : Artificial intelligence Samsung India Consumer electronics GST rate cuts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon