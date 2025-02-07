Business Standard

Samsung Sriperumbudur unit sees second labour dispute in five months

Samsung Sriperumbudur unit sees second labour dispute in five months

Around 500 workers held a sit-in protest on the premises of the plant on Friday

Samsung

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There seems to be no end to the woes of the Samsung Electronics unit in Sriperumbudur, nearly 50 kilometres from Chennai, as the unit is witnessing its second labour dispute in the last five months. According to sources, around 500 workers held a sit-in protest on the premises of the plant on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of three employees.
 
This comes after employees returned to work on October 17 last year, following a 37-day strike that started on September 19. The plant is crucial for Samsung as it contributes around 20-30 per cent of its $12 billion revenue in India, by manufacturing televisions, colour monitors, refrigerators, and washing machines. However, a company source said that though around 500 of the 1,800 employees were part of the protests, the operations of the unit were not affected, as contract workers were deployed to fill the gap. The company added that the suspended employees would be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal inquiry and had been suspended to protect the work environment and other workers.
 
 
“The union has only one demand—to withdraw the disciplinary actions taken against its workers,” said E Muthukumar, president of the Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) and secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Kancheepuram. Interestingly, on January 27, the Tamil Nadu labour department registered the SIWU under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, making it the country’s first Samsung workers’ union.
 
According to the union, the current move by the management goes against the deal in October that barred any retaliatory action against the workers. Interestingly, the striking workers inside the campus were also provided with free food at the cafeteria, said a source.
 
“We had a couple of rounds of discussions with the management and government officials. They are not ready to withdraw the actions taken against our union members. We will not stop the strike until retaliatory actions against employees are stopped,” said A Jenitan, a senior CITU leader from the area.

According to another company source, the differences widened after a group of employees tried to barge into a senior official’s room on January 31 this year.
 
“Samsung does not condone any unlawful actions by workers that disrupt industrial peace at the workplace. The company has filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against certain workers who have violated this policy. They will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal inquiry. This legitimate measure was taken in accordance with all applicable Indian laws,” a statement said.
 
Despite the illegal actions by some, most of our workers remain dedicated to ensuring that normal business operations continue, the statement added.
 
“We continue to make efforts towards a collective agreement with our workers to resolve the issues, and for this, we remain open to dialogue facilitated by the government. We have not forced any worker to either join the workers' committee or leave the union. Claims by the union contrary to the above are false and misleading,” the statement added.

Topics : Samsung Samsung Electronics Labour strike employees

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

