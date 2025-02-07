Business Standard

PhonePe returns NBFC-AA licence, continues AA services via subsidiary

PhonePe has returned its NBFC-AA licence to RBI but will continue offering account aggregation services through its subsidiary, PhonePe Technology Services Pvt Ltd (PTSPL)

PhonePe

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

PhonePe has voluntarily returned its Non-Banking Financial Company-Account Aggregator (NBFC-AA) licence to the Reserve Bank of India.
 
The Walmart-backed fintech company will continue providing account aggregation services through its subsidiary, PhonePe Technology Services. This move aligns with its efforts to optimise operations and adhere to regulatory requirements.  
 
In a statement, PhonePe emphasised the importance of expanding the Account Aggregator (AA) ecosystem to enhance financial inclusion.  
 
“We strongly believe that growing the Account Aggregator (AA) ecosystem is very important to addressing financial inclusion properly. By 2022, the AA ecosystem was still very nascent and early adoption numbers were still low,” Phonepe said in an official statement, as cited by The Economic Times.
 
 
The company further said, “So in June 2023 we got our own AA license in a bid to build our own Account Aggregator platform and help accelerate the AA ecosystem’s growth. This was a departure from our usual strategy of building only end consumer (B2C) products.”

The decision comes nearly 18 months after the company introduced the service through its fully owned subsidiary, PhonePe Technology Services Pvt Ltd (PTSPL), following the acquisition of the required licence.  
The service enabled users to securely share their financial data, such as bank statements, insurance policies, and tax records, with regulated Financial Information Users (FIUs) for purposes like loan applications, insurance purchases, and investment advisory services.  
 
It had integrated the AA service into its consumer app, allowing users to create an interoperable AA handle and access bank statements through the “check balance” feature at no cost.  
PhonePe’s AA platform claims to have onboarded nearly 50 million users in India.

Topics : PhonePe BS Web Reports RBI NBFC

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

