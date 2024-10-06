Samsung strike talks hit CITU roadblock, firm willing to accept key demands

Even after 28 days, the strike at the Sriperumbudur plant of Samsung Electronics remains unresolved. Sources familiar with the talks between the state government, employees, and the company blame the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the union leading the protests, for the impasse.

According to a government source, although the company has shown a willingness to engage with its workers and accept their key demands, it is CITU that is obstructing a resolution. "CITU wants their union to be accepted and insists that talks should be held only with their leaders, who are not Samsung employees,"