Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SBI Mutual Fund acquires 3.8% stake in Happy Forgings for Rs 341 cr

SBI Mutual Fund acquires 3.8% stake in Happy Forgings for Rs 341 cr

Business Excellence Trust III is a Sebi-registered Alternative Investment Fund managed by MOPE Investment Advisors. MOPE, a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOSFL)

SBI MF's Rs 7,000-cr IPO likely early FY23; eyes valuations of Rs 70,000 cr

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 950.06 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 371.48 crore. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Mutual Fund on Friday picked up an additional 3.8 per cent stake in auto components maker Happy Forgings for Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 35.91 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.8 per cent stake, of Happy Forgings.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 950 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 341.22 crore.

After the transaction, SBI Mutual Fund's holding in Happy Forgings has increased to 5.77 per cent from 1.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, Business Excellence Trust III offloaded 39.10 lakh shares or 4.2 per cent stake in Happy Forgings for Rs 371 crore through an open market transaction.

 

Also Read

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF floats Nifty Bank Index Fund; Union MF launches short-duration fund

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift

Nazara Technologies

NODWIN Gaming gets Rs 64 cr investment from parent Nazara Technologies

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF's new Quant fund targets momentum, growth & value for better returns

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI MF launches multi-factor quant fund to target momentum, quality, growth

Business Excellence Trust III is a Sebi-registered Alternative Investment Fund managed by MOPE Investment Advisors. MOPE, a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOSFL).

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 950.06 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 371.48 crore.

Pursuant to the latest transaction, Business Excellence Trust III's holding in Ludhiana-based Happy Forgings has come down to 4.1 per cent from 8.3 per cent.

Details of the other buyers of Happy Forgings' shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

Happy Forgings shares fell 1.32 per cent to close at Rs 1,009.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel regaining entry-level subscribers as tariff hike shock subsides

Tata

Tata Electronics acquires 60% in Pegatron India, bags iPhone plant

DLF, Real estate, DLF properties

DLF Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit rises 61% to Rs 1,058.73 cr

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's profit drops by 18.3% due to rupee depreciation, grounded planes

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Highways Infra Trust eyes Rs 25K crore AUM this FY: Gaurav Chandna

Topics : SBI Mutual Fund Indian Mutual Fund Industry Motilal Oswal Financial

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon