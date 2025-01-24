Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics buys 60% stake in Pegatron's India arm for iPhone plant

Tata Electronics buys 60% stake in Pegatron's India arm for iPhone plant

The announcement is coming after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave an approval to Tata Electronics to acquire the majority stake in the company

Tata

The announcement is coming after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave an approval to Tata Electronics to acquire the majority stake in the company. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The electronics manufacturing business from Tata Group, Tata Electronics today announced the acquisition of a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India Private Limited (“PTI”). The financial details of the deal were not available, but this will allow the company to expand its local iPhone manufacturing.
 
This follows Tata Electronics’ acquisition of Wistron’s India operations in March 2024.
 
As part of this deal, in addition to acquiring a majority stake in PTI, TEPL and PTI will work on integrating their teams to work seamlessly. PTI will undergo rebranding to reflect its new ownership structure and business direction while continuing to deliver high-quality electronics manufacturing services. This acquisition solidifies TEPL’s position as a key player in the Indian electronics manufacturing sector.
 
 
Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics, said, "The acquisition of a majority stake in Pegatron Technology India Private Limited fits into Tata Electronics’ strategy of growing our manufacturing footprint. We look forward to a new era of AI, digital, and technology-led manufacturing as we bring up these new facilities and expand our operations in India."
 
Pegatron India is the subsidiary of Taiwanese company Pegatron Corporation, which provided contract-based electronic manufacturing services to companies such as Apple.

Also Read

excise duty, tax

Competition watchdog seeks official documents in Pernod Ricard probe

WhatsApp

Some relief for WhatsApp as NCLAT grants partial stay on CCI order

cci

CCI clears merger of nine pharma entities with Sequent Scientific

cci

French firm Roquette seeks CCI's clearance for IFF Pharma's biz acquisition

cci

CCI reviews feedback on proposed changes to penalty recovery norms

 
The announcement is coming after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave an approval to Tata Electronics to acquire the majority stake in the company.
 
Other than Pegatron and Wistron, Tata Electronics is also building another plant in Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
 
This will allow the company to expand its iPhone manufacturing in India. 

More From This Section

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

JLR owner says slow China economy hurting luxury car sales

Uber

Uber Shuttle offers free rides between Delhi- Gurugram till February 2025

medical devices

IMQ Group enters India with Elettra Tech Labs, eyes medical devices sector

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Arvind SmartSpaces to develop new township in MMR, eyes Rs 1,500 cr revenue

PremiumNCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel

Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

Topics : Competition Commission of India Tata group iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon